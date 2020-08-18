A man in Florida is accused of living in a soccer stadium for over 2 weeks and taking more than $1,000 worth of merchandise in the process

Jan-Philipp Burmann/City-Press GmbH via Getty Images General overview before the test match between Hertha BSC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Al Lang Stadium on January 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A homeless man in Florida was arrested after he was found living in a soccer stadium for two weeks, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Daniel Albert Neja was residing in a luxury suite at the Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Neja had been living in the stadium since July 26 and consumed more than $US1,000 worth of food and merchandise, according to the report. St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez told CNN that Neja “made himself quite at home.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 39-year-old homeless man in Florida was arrested on suspicion of living unlawfully at a Tampa Bay soccer stadium.

Daniel Albert Neja was believed to have been living there since late July. He’s now facing burglary and resisting an officer without violence charges.

Neja was discovered at the Al Lang Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team, on August 10 where the local police arrested him, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Neja had been living in a luxury suite at the stadium for about two weeks before a cleaning crew discovered the 39-year-old’s belongings, including a blanket and shaving cream, St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez told the newspaper.

Fernandez told CNN that Neja was eating food at the venue and wearing Rowdies clothing.

“He got into the merchandise store and was wearing a bunch of team merchandise,” she said. “He made himself quite at home there.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported the food and merchandise Neja is accused of taking totaled over $US1,000. He also consumed $US250 worth of drinks, according to an arrest report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.