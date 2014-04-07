Homeless Man Discovers ATM That Keeps Giving Out Thousands Of Dollars

A homeless man in South Portland, M.E., was living a dream last week when he discovered a faulty ATM that continued to give him thousands of dollars.

Last Thursday morning, WGME reports that police were called to a TD Bank branch by a woman who said a homeless man was taking too long at the ATM. When South Portland police officers arrived, the man was “filling a shopping bag with cash from the ATM.”

The ATM had spit out $US37,000 in error; the man had tried to withdraw $US140 from his bank account.

Police told WGME that the man agreed to give the money back to the bank, and no charges were pressed. The man’s identity will remain anonymous.

The ATM remained out of order all weekend and TD Bank says no customer accounts were impacted by this $US37,000 mistake.

Residents of South Portland who were asked about the incident were happy the homeless man wasn’t going to be penalised for the bank’s mistake.

“He was basically just playing the slot machine,” one woman laughed.

