Homeless Man Charged With Stealing, Crashing Plane

If anyone thought the hurried TSA regulations had brought airport security up to snuff, check out what a bum managed today in Maryland.

Right out of Grand Theft Auto, a homeless man stole a small aeroplane, sped down the runway, and crashed.

How’s that tightened airport security look now?

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a homeless man tried to leave town in a stolen plane but crashed the single-engine aircraft on a municipal airport runway before he ever left the ground.

50-one-year-old Calvin Cox faces a bond hearing Monday on charges of felony theft, burglary and trespass.

Lt. Clark Pennington says a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office canine team found Cox in the woods near the airport after an airport worker reported the crash of the Piper Super Cub at about 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Pennington says Cox is familiar with aeroplanes but not proficient in their operation.

He says the plane owned by the Mid-Atlantic Soaring Association had fuselage and propeller damage.

Cox doesn’t have a lawyer yet.

