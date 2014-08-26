A Young Homeless Man Accepted Miley Cyrus' VMA On Her Behalf

At last year’s MTV Video Music Awards, a nearly naked Miley Cyrus twerked on top of Robin Thicke.

This year, a fully clothed Cyrus sat on the sidelines and let a young homeless man named Jesse do the talking on her behalf.

We weren’t sure who the long, blonde haired man was who accompanied Cyrus on the red carpet:

But after the singer won Video of the Year for “Wrecking Ball,” Jesse — a representative from shelter My Friend’s Place — took the stage and explained:

“I am accepting this award on behalf of the 1.6 million runaways and homeless youth in the United States who are starving, lost and scared for their lives. I know this because I’m one of these people. Though I may have been invisible to you in the streets, I have the same dreams as many of you.”

“Los Angeles, entertainment capital, has the largest population of homeless youth in America,” Jesse continued. “The music industry will make over $US7 billion this year, and outside these doors are 54,000 human beings who have no place to call home.”

Cyrus was tearing up from the side of the stage as he spoke:

Jesse directed then directed viewers to Cyrus’Facebook page, where she posted a link to the the site accepting donations helping homeless youth.

After the show, Miley and Jesse hit In-N-Out burger to celebrate. She captioned the below photo: “Me and my hero at in n out celebratin #myfriendsplace #mtvvmas2014.”

Watch Jesse’s full speech after Cyrus’ VMA win below:



Get More: 2014 VMA, Artists.MTV, Music

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.