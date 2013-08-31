This Map Of Homelessness In Silicon Valley Shows Just How Close The Tech Elite Are To The Destitute

This story is a part of Business Insider’s “

Homeless In Silicon Valley” series reported by Robert Johnson and edited by Chris C. Anderson. Jill Klausen and graphic designer Mike Nudelman contributed to this series.



California’s Silicon Valley is justifiably celebrated as the center of America’s innovation economy.

Some of the most beloved and successful companies in the world are located there, built by generations of entrepreneurs, investors, and engineers who have used their immense talents to change the world.

And yet, despite Silicon Valley’s remarkable wealth, talent, and inventions, the Valley has also failed to meet all of its residents’ most basic needs, starting with food and shelter. The Valley, in fact, is home to the largest homeless camp in the continental United States, which is located in a middle-class neighbourhood in San Jose.

In Silicon Valley, the gap between a company like Google and a vast homeless camp like “The Jungle” is called The Great Divide.

Business Insider went to Silicon Valley and San Francisco last month to learn more about The Great Divide.

We were surprised every step of the way by the courage of those on the streets and the generosity of individuals and corporations throughout Silicon Valley.

The infographic below is followed by some photos that show just how close to home this problem hits.

