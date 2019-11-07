A homeless Detroit man bought an abandoned house for $1,500 and spent 10 years renovating it for his wife. Here's how he did it — and what it looks like now.

Michael Grey Michael and Cynthia Grey.

In 2009, Michael Grey, a native Detroiter, bought an abandoned home from his nephew for just $US1,500. He moved in as soon as he bought it.

Prior to purchasing the home, Grey told Business Insider that he was homeless and living in his niece’s basement.

In 2010, he began a nearly 10-year renovation process and transformed the home room by room.

In an interview with Business Insider, Grey explained how he turned the home into a livable space for both him and his wife.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michael Grey is a native Detroiter.

At 67 years old, he spends his weekdays working as a machinist in Bowling Green, Ohio and his weekends at his home in Detroit with his wife Cynthia.

The story of their four-bedroom home dates back to November 2009, when Grey bought it from his nephew, who is a real-estate broker, for just $US1,500.

Prior to purchasing the home, Grey was living in his niece’s basement. He told Business Insider that he was homeless and that despite having a college degree, he was unable to find work in Detroit.

Grey told Business Insider that after getting hit by a car in 2008, he used some of the settlement money to buy the property. He moved in the day he bought it with nothing but an air mattress to sleep on. At the time, the home was in bad shape. According to Grey, it was infested with mites, spiders, and mice – not even the toilet worked.

Now, nearly a decade later, the home is unrecognizable. He chronicled the home’s transformation in photographs and compiled the photos in two hard-copy albums, which he mailed to Business Insider. In a phone interview with Business Insider, he explained the work that went into renovating his home.

Keep reading for a look at the transformation.

Do you have a similar home-renovation story? If you want to share your story, email this reporter at [email protected].

Michael Grey’s house is located in Detroit, Michigan right outside of the University District. It’s around one mile from the University of Detroit.

Detroit was once home to the booming auto industry. In the 1950s, the auto industry started declining and companies started moving out of the city. By the 1960s, people were leaving Detroit in droves.

In 2013, the city filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection. Now, more than five years later, more and more people are investing in the city.

Just consider entrepreneur Dan Gilbert, the billionaire founder of Quicken Loans. As Business Insider previously reported, after Gilbert moved his company to downtown Detroit in 2010, he started the real-estate firm Bedrock. Not only is Quicken Loans now one of Detroit’s largest employers and taxpayers, but as of 2018, Bedrock had invested or allocated $US5.6 billion in roughly 100 properties in downtown Detroit and nearby neighbourhoods.

Grey documented the entire renovation process in two large photo albums, which he mailed to Business Insider.

Michael Grey

He bought the house in 2009 for $US1,500 from his nephew, Sylvester, who is a broker for Global Property Investment Group, a commercial real-estate agency.

Michael Grey

Sylvester told Business Insider that his office buys real estate, sells real estate, renovates properties, and rents properties.

Michael Grey The kitchen before renovations began.

Global Property Investment Group acquires properties from a variety of different sources including asset managers, the Detroit Land Bank Authority, and the Wayne County Tax Auction, according to Sylvester. When properties don’t fit into the company’s business model, they are sold to independent purchasers, which is how Grey came across the house.

Michael Grey The bathroom before renovations began.

Grey told Business Insider that he’s been living in the house since the day he bought it and that he started renovating it in April 2010.

Michael Grey Wires hanging from the wall before renovations began.

“In Detroit, if you’re not there or you don’t have someone there, someone will come in and take your stuff. It’s gone in a matter of 15 minutes, gone,” he explained to Business Insider.

When he first moved in, the house was infested with mites, spiders, and mice.

Michael Grey The old crawl space behind the master bedroom.

He wasn’t even able to use the toilet. “The plumbing wasn’t working. We were not able to use the toilet at all,” he told Business Insider.

Michael Grey

He slept on an air mattress upstairs and started renovating the house room by room.

Michael Grey

Prior to buying the house, Grey told Business Insider that he was homeless.

Michal Grey

“I had been going through a rough time in my life,” he explained. “I was staying with my niece and sleeping in her basement.”

Michael Grey The process of moving the bathroom wall back a foot to make more room.

Even with a college degree, Grey told Business Insider that he wasn’t able to find a job in Detroit.

Michael Grey

Grey graduated from Spring Arbor University in 1986. He double-majored in English and psychology. While he was living in his niece’s basement, he told Business Insider that he worked as a day laborer.

“I also began to crafting my rehab skills working as a laborer for guys who were fixing up homes to rent,” he told Business Insider.

But in 2008, his life changed. While riding his bike, he was hit by a car. Using money from the settlement he received from the accident, Grey was able to purchase the house.

Michael Grey The demolition of the ceiling in the living room.

His wife, Cynthia, who at the time was his fiancé, was there through it all. “My wife had been with me through thick and thin and I told her that I was going to give her a house that she would be really proud to keep, live in, and show off,” he said.

Michael Grey

When describing the renovation project, Grey called it a complete rehab. “I tore everything out, all the way down to the studs,” he explained.

Michael Grey

Grey said he did around 80% of the labour himself, including the flooring and the painting. His vision was to “make it a family home forever.”

Michael Grey

He learned how to do most of the work during his time as an administrative assistant for a construction management company in Michigan.

Michael Grey

“I was on a project in Monroe, Michigan,” he explained to Business Insider. “When I was part of that renovation team, I watched the guys, I asked questions, and I said ‘I can do this.'”

And, for the work he couldn’t do himself, his friends, who were qualified to do the work, lent a helping hand.

Michael Grey

They helped him install, along with other things, the drywall, the electrical box, a new furnace, a hot water tank, and central air.

Michael Grey Michael Grey overseeing the roof replacement.

Grey told Business Insider that the hardest part of the renovation process was fixing the broken beams in the ceilings.

Michael Grey

On the flip side, he said the easiest part was the tiling. “It was hard work, but I enjoyed doing the tiling because if you put a lot of love into what you do, your floors reflect a lot of who you are,” he said.

Michael Grey

The major parts of the renovation process were completed in July of 2012. However, Grey told Business Insider that he is constantly improving the home; at the moment, he’s working on upgrading the basement. He plans on finishing it by next year.

Michael Grey

When he neared the completion of each room, Grey would stain, sand, and polish everything. “She [Cynthia] had picked out the paint she wanted for each room and, after the drywall went up, I put the primer on and painted. I was closing out the rooms as we completed them,” he explained to Business Insider.

Michael Grey

Cynthia was in charge of decorating.

Michael Grey

“That was for her. She shopped ’til she couldn’t walk anymore,” he told Business Insider.

Michael Grey

The now home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Michael Grey

There could be four bedrooms, but they decided to convert one of the rooms into a walk-in closet.

Michael Grey

Here’s a close-up of the newly renovated crawl space. So far, Grey told Business Insider that he has invested around $US70,000 into the home.

Michael Grey

Grey currently works as a machinist in Bowling Green, Ohio. During the week, he lives there in an apartment. He joins his wife Cynthia at their home in Detroit on the weekends.

On November 2, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Michael Grey Michael and Cynthia Grey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.