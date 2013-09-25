The Homeless Guy Learning How To Code Just Did A Google Hangout

Four weeks ago, Patrick McConlogue, a programmer living in New York City, offered a homeless man he would see on his way to work each morning an opportunity.

McConlogue would either give him $US100 or teach him to code.

On a widely-criticised Medium post titled “Finding the Unjustly Homeless, and Teaching Them to Code”, McConlouge introduced the idea, and the homeless man, Leo, to the world. And then, the next day, Leo accepted the offer to learn to code.

McConlogue supplied Leo with a laptop, instruction books, a solar charger, a laptop case, and one hour of lessons each morning.

Yesterday marked the halfway point of their journey, and today, the world will get the opportunity to learn more about Leo and McConlogue in an exclusive Google+ Hangout On Air starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

You can watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.