Leo, The Homeless Coder, Tells Us What It's Like Living On The Streets Of New York City

Last week, we published a follow-up story about the homeless man, Leo, who was learning to code after taking New York City-based programmer Patrick McConlogue up on an unusual offer.

The story has created a lot of buzz around the web, with a lot of people expressing their views about homelessness and how to fight it.

In addition to asking Leo about his progress learning to code, we asked him what it’s like being homeless in a city like New York. Watch below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Robert Libetti & Kamelia Angelova; Additional Camera Daniel Goodman

