New 'Homeland' Teaser Trailer Shows An Unstable Carrie

With the new season of “Homeland” premiering next month, Showtime has released another teaser trailer for the show’s return.

It’s a short clip, Brody (Damian Lewis) claims his allegiance to the country, Carrie’s (Claire Danes) still pleading his innocence, and Saul (Mandy Patinkin) throws Carrie under the bus for mental instability.

When we last saw the intelligence officer, she had helped Brody escape the country right before a terrorist attack on the CIA. Now, with the entire country under the impression he’s a traitor, there’s a big reward out for his capture.

“Homeland” premieres September 29 at 9 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Late last week, Showtime premiered the first official trailer for the third season.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.