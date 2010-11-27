Homeland Security Is Seizing Internet Domains Left And Right

The Department of Homeland Security’s ICE has launched a major crackdown on websites enabling copyright infringement or selling counterfeits of trademarked goods. In just the past few days ICE has seized at least 12 domains, TorrentFreak reports.



All of these domains now display the image shown here.

The sites fall into two categories: torrent sites that enable the download of copyrighted music, and sites selling knockoffs of trademarked goods like designer handbags.

A controversial bill that would allow the Attorney General to shut down domains on similar grounds was recently derailed (temporarily) by Oregon Senator Ron Wyden.

The owner of an affected site told TorrentFreak that his domain was taken over without any prior complaints or notification from the court.

