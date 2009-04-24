Homeland Security Cancels New York Times, Washington Post Subscriptions

In an effort to cut costs, the US Department of Homeland Security told employees it must cancel their subcriptions to newspapers the New York Times, the Washington Post and magazines like Newsweek and Time.



How will Homeland Security employees keep on top of breaking world news?

Reports the AP:

The department says employees will still have access to news because most publications can be found online on an in-house Web site.

Limited subscriptions to those that aren’t online will be kept in a public area and shared, cutting mail screening and delivery costs.

