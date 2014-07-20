The First 'Homeland' Season 4 Trailer Is A Giant Reset Button For Series

Kirsten Acuna
Jim Fiscus/Showtime

After teasing season 4 earlier this week, the first new trailer for “Homeland” is here.

If you dropped out of the Showtime series because the show was starting to become more of a soap opera between Brody (Damian Lewis) and Carrie (Claire Danes) than a CIA operative, it looks like producers have finally hit the reset button.

At the TCAs (Television Critics Association), producers announced the show will primarily focus on Carrie Mathison in Pakistan with Brody’s daughter and family not returning.

Specifically, producer Alex Gansa says the theme of season 4 will be the “public and private costs of keeping America safe.

“Homeland” returns to Showtime Sunday, October 5, in the US.

In case you’re wondering, it’s teased that Carrie does have her baby.

Carrie baby homelandShowtime/Homeland trailer

Here’s the first poster for the new season released by Showtime:

Homeland poster season 4Jim Fiscus/Showtime

Here are a few more images Showtime released for season 4:

Mandy Patinkin will return as Saul Berenson working for an independent contractor.

Saul homeland season 4Joe Alblas/Showtime

Suraj Sharma (“Life of Pi”) will join the cast as Aayan.

Suraj sharma homeland season 4Joe Alblas/Showtime

And here’s one more image of Carrie.

Carrie homeland season 4Joe Alblas/Showtime

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.