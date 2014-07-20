The First 'Homeland' Season 4 Trailer Is A Giant Reset Button For Series

After teasing season 4 earlier this week, the first new trailer for “Homeland” is here.

If you dropped out of the Showtime series because the show was starting to become more of a soap opera between Brody (Damian Lewis) and Carrie (Claire Danes) than a CIA operative, it looks like producers have finally hit the reset button.

At the TCAs (Television Critics Association), producers announced the show will primarily focus on Carrie Mathison in Pakistan with Brody’s daughter and family not returning.

Specifically, producer Alex Gansa says the theme of season 4 will be the “public and private costs of keeping America safe.“

“Homeland” returns to Showtime Sunday, October 5, in the US.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In case you’re wondering, it’s teased that Carrie does have her baby.

Here’s the first poster for the new season released by Showtime:

Here are a few more images Showtime released for season 4:

Mandy Patinkin will return as Saul Berenson working for an independent contractor.

Suraj Sharma (“Life of Pi”) will join the cast as Aayan.

And here’s one more image of Carrie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.