Here's The First 'Homeland' Season 4 Teaser Trailer

Showtime just released the first teaser trailer for season four.

When we last left Carrie (Claire Danes), she was pregnant with Brody’s child and appointed station chief of the CIA in Istanbul.

Showrunner Alex Gansa has said there will be some big changes next season. The show will start out six months after the season three finale and will welcome a new cast of characters.

The new season will closely follow Carrie as an officer overseas.

“Homeland” will return to TV this fall.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.