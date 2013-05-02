Here's The Plot Synopsis For Season 3 Of 'Homeland'

There aren’t any trailers out for the next season of “Homeland” yet; however, Showtime has revealed a plot synopsis.



When season two ended, the CIA headquarters were blown up during the Vice President’s memorial service, his wife and child were killed in the explosion, and Brody was crossing the border into Canada without Carrie (Claire Danes).

Where does it go from here?

Things aren’t looking up for Brody (Damian Lewis)—remember, Al Qaeda released his suicide tape from season one—and it sounds like they’re only about to get worse.

Via Zap2it:

“‘Homeland’ Season 3 opens during the aftermath of the horrific terror attack that decimated the U.S. intelligence apparatus, and prompted a global manhunt for the world’s most wanted terrorist — Nick Brody (Damian Lewis). As Carrie (Claire Danes) and Saul (Mandy Patinkin) begin to pick up the pieces of their shattered professional and personal lives, they are swept up in the political and media firestorm surrounding the terror attack and the subsequent search for Brody’s whereabouts.”

Earlier this year, Lewis told Digital Spy he thinks the romance between he and Dane’s character is done.

“I don’t think those two could be together – can you imagine them being together and bringing up kids? They’d be in the divorce courts very quickly.”

Season 3 of “Homeland” premieres on Showtime September 29.

