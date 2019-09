The first teaser trailer for “Homeland” season 3 debuted online today, but it reveals pretty much nothing.



It’s actually just a black screen with voice overs.

But it does sound like Damian Lewis, whose character’s fate was uncertain at the end of season 2, will be returning.

Watch and be confused below:

