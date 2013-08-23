New Posters And Trailer For 'Homeland' Tease Season 3 Plot

Kirsten Acuna

Showtime unveiled official posters and a new teaser trailer for season 3 of “Homeland.”

We’ve seen a few action-packed teasers so far for the series return. The latest shows Saul (Mandy Patinkin), Carrie (Claire Danes), and Brody (Damian Lewis) set to the tune of Adele’s “Lovesong.”

Clearly a ballad that fits with the two star-crossed lovers, it’s slightly jarring to see Saul in the mix.

The posters focus on the tagline “Pledge Allegiance.” The line appears to be aimed at Carrie who must decide between aligning herself to Saul and the CIA or proving the innocence of on-the-run fugitive and love Brody.

Decisions, decisions.

“Homeland” returns September 29 to Showtime at 9 p.m.

First watch the trailer:

Here’s the official poster:

Homeland season 3 posterShowtime

Showtime also released three banners.

Homeland bannerShowtime


Homeland bannerShowtime


Homeland banner Showtime

