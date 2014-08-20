New 'Homeland' Trailer Hints At Series' Return To Glory Days

Jim Fiscus/Showtime Claire Danes returns in full force for ‘Homeland’ season 4.

After a few teasers in July, the first trailer for “Homeland” season 4 is here, and it looks like we’ll finally see a return to the series we were first introduced to in 2011.

If you haven’t been happy with the Showtime drama the past few seasons (it began dabbling in the romantics and side stories), the new one should be a huge revitalization to the series as it focuses on Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) out in the field in charge of Istanbul’s CIA unit.

At this year’s TCAs (Television Critics Association), producer Alex Gansa confirmed season four will be a big change from the past, focusing on the “public and private costs of keeping America safe.”

The changes come at a time when the show has lost its position as an award’s show darling.

While both Mandy Patinkin and Danes received Emmy nominations for season 3, it’s the first time since the series’ launch the show itself hasn’t received an a nod for its writing. It’s also the first time it will be left out of the best drama race.

To kick off the new season, “Homeland” will return with two episodes October 5 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

