Panicked Producers Relocate 'Homeland' Israel Shoots Over Syria Fears

Showtime/’Homeland’ ‘Homeland’ relocates to Morocco after fears over Syria in Israel.

Showtime’s “Homeland” planned to shoot the majority of

its third season in Israel, but production has been relocated to Morocco over concerns about the political situation in Syria.

Over the weekend, the American producers told the Israeli production company that was arranging locations and shoots that they would be filming in Morocco instead because of security fears, reports Israeli news outlet Ynet.

“We were already getting organised, we even received scripts, and in the end we were told that the shooting had been moved. It’s frustrating,” a source with knowledge of the details told Ynet.

According to their estimates, the Israeli production company reportedly lost hundreds of thousands of shekels following the change in location.

Fears of a Syrian retaliation over potential military action by the U.S. have been growing in Israel, and Morocco is seen as a more stable location.

It’s not a surprising location change considering “Homeland” creators Howard Gordon and Gideon Raff are working on another project, a separate series called “Tyrant,” also set to be filmed in Morocco.

Bit this isn’t the first time “Homeland” has faced controversy abroad.

The Emmy-winning show was criticised last year by Lebanese tourism officials for portraying Beirut as a city packed with terrorists and showing an area looking rundown and dangerous — when in fact it is filled with luxury boutiques.

Homeland is scheduled to return for a third season on Sept. 29. Watch the trailer below:

