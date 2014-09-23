Showtime's Explosive New Mobile Ad Mimics A Bomb To Promote The New Season Of 'Homeland'

Showtime is testing out an interesting new tactic to promote the upcoming fourth season of “Homeland,” and it’s very fitting for the political thriller.

The ad, which is designed to be played on mobile devices, sends vibrations to your smartphone during specific, suspensful spots of the 60-second ad. The vibration feature of the mobile ad won’t go live until Tuesday.

At one point during the ad there’s a clip of a bomb going off. As the explosion happens, the phone tries to mimic what that explosion would feel like through the smartphone.

The ad is just over one minute long and uses something called tactile effects, also known as haptic technology, to send vibrations to the phone. These vibrations try and recreate the feeling of an explosion, only in your hand.

Adweek reports Homeland’s ad will run in the Slate app. It can also be accessed through the Showtime app for Android users. The ad can only be watched on Android devices because iPhones don’t have the proper technology built into its phones, according to Adweek.

Here’s a look at the ad, sans vibrations:



Now just image that, on your smartphone, with a lot of vibrations and you’ll get the idea.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.