On-demand cleaning company Homejoy is shutting down after lawsuits from workers

Biz Carson
Homejoy, the on-demand cleaning services company, will be shutting its doors July 31, according to a blog post on its site.

The company told Re/Code that the lawsuits pending against the company over its classification of workers as independent contractors was a factor in the decision.

