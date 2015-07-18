On-demand cleaning company Homejoy is shutting down after lawsuits from workers

Homejoy, the on-demand cleaning services company, will be shutting its doors July 31, according to a blog post on its site.
The company told Re/Code that the lawsuits pending against the company over its classification of workers as independent contractors was a factor in the decision.
NOW WATCH: People doing backflips on a two-inch wide strap is a real sport called slacklining
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.