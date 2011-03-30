THE SCARIEST VIDEO GAME EVER: How North Korea Will Take Over America In 15 Years

A new video game called Homefront, on Xbox and PlayStation, takes place in a grim near future for the United States.
The plot of “Homefront” is predicated on a timeline of events that begins in 2011 and leads to a total collapse of the Western World.
While it’s just a game, some of the predictions have eerie parallels to today’s reality (the game’s creators wrote of a nuclear meltdown in Japan well before this month’s tsunami disaster), and it’s a scary future indeed.
2012: A change in leadership in North Korea hands power to Kim Jong-un, just as the U.S. pulls out from the Middle East entirely
2013: U.S. withdrawal creates a scramble for power between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Kim Jong-un attempts Korean re-unification, causing the U.S, to withdraw from the South.
2014: GM falls back into bankruptcy and increased global isolation causes near economic collapse in U.S.
2016: When Iran invades Saudi Arabia over escalating power-sharing tensions, gasoline prices surge over $12 a gallon in the U.S causing an energy crisis and thousands of deaths from freezing in a brutal winter.
2017: America's economy collapses under the weight of its enormous debt. Cities throughout the nation fall into chaotic mixtures of poverty and desperation. Meanwhile Japan and Korea engage in hostile exchanges over ethnic Koreans.
2018: Korea attacks Japan, causing open warfare in Asia. Korean forces cause nuclear meltdown in Japan via sabotage. Iran allies itself with Korea.
2019: Through capture of Japanese infrastructure, Korea ramps up its nuclear weapons program, resulting in desperate panic throughout America's largest cities.
2020: Korea supplies Iran with troops and weapons as the Iranians gain further control of The Middle East.
2025: The Mississippi River is made radioactive when Korea launches a nuclear attack on the U.S. and renders American technological and defensive systems useless. The nation is physically divided into East and West.
2026: Korea soon occupies the Western half of the U.S. which is cut off from what is left of America where a resistance builds up to fight back.
