THE SCARIEST VIDEO GAME EVER: How North Korea Will Take Over America In 15 Years

A new video game called Homefront, on Xbox and PlayStation, takes place in a grim near future for the United States.



The plot of “Homefront” is predicated on a timeline of events that begins in 2011 and leads to a total collapse of the Western World.

While it’s just a game, some of the predictions have eerie parallels to today’s reality (the game’s creators wrote of a nuclear meltdown in Japan well before this month’s tsunami disaster), and it’s a scary future indeed.

