Here’s how much borrowing power Australian homebuyers could lose if rates increase in line with analyst expectations

Brent Lewin, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Interest rate hikes could shave tens of thousands of dollars from Australian homebuyers’ borrowing power.

Financial comparison site Canstar said Westpac estimates of a 1.65% rate increase could take $71,000 off a median earner’s maximum mortgage.

All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of Australia, which is set to reveal its cash rate forecasts on Tuesday.

Australian homebuyers are set to lose tens of thousands of dollars in borrowing power if interest rates rise in line with bank expectations, Canstar says, as lenders and borrowers endure an anxious wait for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) next cash rate announcement.

The central bank will hand down its latest cash rate projections on Tuesday, dictating the interest rate at which retail banks can borrow money — and, ultimately, the interest rates those banks pass on to customers.

The cash rate was pegged at just 0.10% in November 2020, as the RBA sought to stimulate borrowing and the flow of cash through an economy slugged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RBA has long suggested the rate will remain unchanged until 2024, allowing the Australian economy to gradually build in strength.

But Westpac last week predicted rates could rise from tomorrow. The economy is roaring back, Westpac analysts said, leading to a low unemployment rate and the surging cost of consumer goods.

With inflation likely meeting the RBA’s target bound, and unemployment far below the RBA’s own expectations, Westpac suggested the central bank could start lifting the rate in 2022, up to a peak of 1.75% in 2024.

Applying that projection to the housing market, financial comparison site Canstar said buyers can expect to watch their buying power shrink over the coming years.

With a 1.65% increase to the average variable rate home loan of 3.04%, Canstar said single Australians earning the median income of $77,900 could see their borrowing power dip from $459,000 to $388,000 — a reduction of $71,000.

Couples could face a hard slog, too. Two people earning $130,000 between them could expect to lose $139,000 in borrowing power, cutting their maximum mortgage from $897,000 to $758,000.

If Westpac’s predictions come to fruition, the dream of home ownership will fade for buyers now facing median capital city housing prices of $1.06 million.

Such an interest hike would shock homeowners who bought near the peak of the current market, too.

A recent RateCity analysis showed those with a $500,000 mortgage could eventually pay an extra $427 a month if the projected rate hike is passed on in full.

Under new requirements from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, buyers now need to prove they can service their loans should rates rise a full 3%, but tacking more than $400 onto repayments a month will surely shake household finances across the nation.

Amid all of that gloom, some scarce ‘good’ news for buyers comes by way of house price growth.

Although median prices have now cracked the seven-figure barrier, growth appeared to slow in late 2021 compared to the extreme rises faced earlier in the year.

If that holds, buyers will be able to stop focusing on rising prices — and turn their attention to ballooning repayments instead.

The RBA is slated to hand down its decision at 2.30pm AEDT tomorrow.