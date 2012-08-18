The New New Economy: While Facebook And Groupon Collapse, Look Whose Shares Are Surging

And here’s the New New Economy in one chart.
Via Bloomberg, it’s a 3 month chart of Facebook (the green line), Groupon (the yellowish line), the homebuilder ETF (the orange line) and paint company Sherwin Williams (the dark orange line)
Photo: Bloomberg
The hot buzz in the economy is not about social networking. It’s about housing and painting houses and remodeling houses (Home Depot is on a monster run).
To wit, here’s a chart of mentions of the word “Housing Recovery” in news articles over the last several years.
Photo: Bloomberg
Who saw that coming?
