Homebuilders have oversold their inventories, so now they’re limiting sales, The WSJ reported.

It’s exacerbating already record-high home prices and a housing shortage.

It’s pushing homeownership even farther out of reach for millennials, who need affordable homes.

Housing prices just won’t stop soaring, and in some ways it’s causing the market is simply ceasing to function.

Unlikely contributors to housing-market gridlock are the very homebuilders who should be flooding it with much-needed new inventory. With median housing prices hitting record highs all year, homebuilders are increasingly restraining home sales until they can build at a pace that matches demand, The Wall Street Journal’s Nicole Friedman reported.

In other words, corporate builders are saying no to people who want new houses, even though they can build them, because they’re already behind on houses they’ve sold but haven’t built yet. Post-pandemic issues have made construction just too expensive and inconvenient, they say.

Green Brick Partners is one of them. In a June earnings call, co-founder and CEO James Brickman said the company has “metered” sales to align with building schedules and homebuyer expectations to take advantage of the current high home prices. “We have intentionally delayed selling homes because we know that demand is going to be there,” he said. “There really aren’t a lot of options for homebuyers.” Separately, the WSJ cited DR Horton’s July admission that net orders were down 17% in the last quarter, as it had slowed its pace.

“Because builders are intentionally not selling, it’s creating a lot of pricing power,” Alan Ratner, managing director at real-estate research and advisory firm Zelman & Associates, told Friedman.

Builders are doing everything they can to build so they can take advantage of a hot housing market, Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, told Insider back in April. But the lumber shortage, a lack of skilled labor, and shipping shortages – which affect the appliances that going into a home – haven’t been helping, she added.

“Even without those challenges, the hole is humongous,” she said. “So it’s going to take decades of building lots and lots of homes.”

Millennials need affordable homes

It’s the latest chapter in America’s housing crisis, and millennials’ second housing crisis of their adulthood. The remote work era fueled a housing boom in 2020 that quickly morphed into an inventory crisis. Contractors had been underbuilding since the Great Recession; there have been 20 times fewer homes built in the past decade than in any decade as far back as the 1960s. The pandemic and a historic lumber shortage further slowed construction, which was exacerbated by hot millennial demand as the generation entered peak homebuying years.

While home prices have been going up for years, the steep increase in the last year was unprecedented. The national median home-sale price hit a new high of $353,000 in March, according to Redfin. By June, it had climbed to $386,888.

That same month, housing starts had risen by 29% compared to a year prior, according to Commerce Department data. But newly built home sales also fell by 19% during that time period.

Millennials were widely devastated by from the last housing crisis, entering the job force in the middle of a recession. As they grappled with that, they struggled to save for a down payment. But the generation became more financially stable with age, and, coupled with last year’s record-low interest rates, they were ready to buy a home – only to find themselves facing their second housing crisis.

“Now that they have economically recovered and are looking to buy a home for the first time, we’re faced with this housing shortage,” Fairweather said. “They’re already boxed out of the housing market.”

The tight inventory is creating new affordability challenges for millennials. While the wealthier cohort of the millennials may be better positioned to buy a home, even those who successfully managed to scrape together some savings are facing dwindling chances of homeownership as bidding wars heat up. The competition has left many stuck in the renting game, which only worsens the housing gridlock.

Builders limiting home sales is only intensifying the issue by taking more houses off the market and sending prices up. It looks like the affordable housing that millennials sorely need won’t be coming anytime soon.