Homebuilder Stocks Are Getting Smashed Today

The Mortgage Bankers’ Association latest data showed that mortgage applications fell 8.8%, falling for the third week in a row.



There are also concerns that higher rates will hurt the housing comeback.

These items along with a broader sell-off in markets seems to be driving down homebuilder stocks.

Toll Brothers is down 3.4%

DR Horton is down 3.2%

Beazer Homes is down nearly 5%

PulteGroup is down 2.9%

Lennar Corp is down 2.72%

Standard Pacific Corp is down 4.2%

