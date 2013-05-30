Homebuilder Stocks Are Getting Smashed Today

Mamta Badkar
toll brothers

The Mortgage Bankers’ Association latest data showed that mortgage applications fell 8.8%, falling for the third week in a row.

There are also concerns that higher rates will hurt the housing comeback.

These items along with a broader sell-off in markets seems to be driving down homebuilder stocks.

  • Toll Brothers is down 3.4%
  • DR Horton is down 3.2%
  • Beazer Homes is down nearly 5%
  • PulteGroup is down 2.9%
  • Lennar Corp is down 2.72%
  • Standard Pacific Corp is down 4.2%

