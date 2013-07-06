Homebuilder Stocks Are Getting Demolished

Homebuilder stocks are taking a beating amid rising interest rates.
The yield on the 30-year is up to 3.64%.
Mortgage rates have also been rising.
The 30-year fixed rate eased to 4.29% for the week ending July 3. Though this was down from a two-year high of 4.46% the previous week.
Here’s a quick look at how homebuilder stocks are performing today.
- Toll Brothers is down 3.9%
- DR Horton is down 4.1%
- Beazer Homes is down nearly 3.9%
- PulteGroup is down 3.4%
- Lennar Corp is down 4.7%
- Standard Pacific Corp is down 4.2%
