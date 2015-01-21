Homebuilder Sentiment Retreats Slightly January

Homebuilder sentiment fell to 57 in January from a revised 58 reading in December.

Expectations were for the reading to come in at 58, up from 57 last month.

December’s report was a bit of a disappointment, as the reading unexpectedly declined, though sentiment overall remains near a 9-year high.

Following Tuesday’s report, Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macro said, “In one word: Flat.”

Shepherdson called the report more evidence that the trend in housing flat, and added that it seems the Fed has finally accepted that a robust economic recovery need to be accompanied by a booming housing market.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.