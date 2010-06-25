Homebuilder Lennar Says Sales In Outright Freefall In June

We’ve been using this word “hangover” a lot lately to describe the state of the housing market post-tax credit expiry.



The latest government data confirms that it’s real. Both new and existing homes sales have been very weak.

And now private players are saying the same thing. Calculated Risk points to this Bloomberg report from Lennar

Lennar Corp.’s home sales are down 20 per cent to 25 per cent this month compared with a year earlier … Chief Executive Officer Stuart Miller said.

“The entire market knew there’d be a slowdown as we came off the tax credit,” Miller said on a conference call with investors today. “It’s just that the reality of it doesn’t feel good.”

Bear in mind that the market has seen this coming for a while.

Yesterday we published 12 charts that show the carnage in the homebuilder stocks >

