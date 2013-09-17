An Important Housing Market Datapoint Is Coming Out Later Today

One of the biggest economic questions right now involves the extent to which rising interest rates are impeding the housing market.

We’ll find out later when the NAHB releases its latest monthly sentiment number for homebuilders, which tends to be a solid historical guide to the state of that industry.

From Calculated Risk:

At 10:00 AM, The September NAHB homebuilder survey. The consensus is for a reading of 59, the same as in August. Any number above 50 indicates that more builders view sales conditions as good than poor.

Also at 8:30 AM today, we get August CPI, which is expected to be tame.

