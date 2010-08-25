CDS On Home Builders Spike After Terrible Housing Data

CDS prices on home builders spiked as a result of this morning’s poor existing homes sales data. Sales plunged 27.2% in July, far worse than estimates.



Now key homebuilders are seeing the cost of insuring their debt rise dramatically as the housing market comes under renewed pressure. Tomorrow, new home sales data is released.

The industry ETF, however, is up 0.28%.

From Markit:

D.R. Horton (DHI), KB Home (KBH), Lennar Corporation (LEN), Ryland Group (RYL), Toll Brothers (TOL)

