An Incredibly Important Tech Event Happened 38 Years Ago Today

The film version of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak at the Homebrew Computer Club

Photo: Movie screenshot

On this day in 1975, the first meeting of the Homebrew Computer Club was held in Menlo Park, CA.It was a place for hackers and computer aficionados to come together in the early days of computing to show each other what they were working on.



This regular exchange of information and advice helped lay the groundwork for personal computing.

It’s perhaps most notable for being one of the first places where Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs publicly demoed the original Apple computer. It was the same device they would form the company around, selling it for $666.66.

