HomeAway Is Now A Multi-Billion Dollar Company

, a vacation rental service, filed for an IPO last March. TechCrunch reports that the price range will be between $24 and $27 per share, giving HomeAway a $2 billion valuation.



Unlike Groupon, HomeAway’s profit is actually on the rise. Last year it generated $167.9 million in revenue, up 39% from 2009. Net income last year was more than double that of the year prior: $16.9 million versus $7.6 million.

The company was founded in 2005 and has since raised $500 million.



