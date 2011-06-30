HomeAway Pops 50% After Its IPO

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Vacation rental company HomeAway went public yesterday; despite being priced at the top of the range it still popped 50% and stayed basically there for the rest of the day.

Some will say that it’s more sign of a bubble. Some will say that the IPO was underpriced. 

In any case, here’s what yesterday looked like, courtesy Yahoo Finance:

homeaway ipo pop

Photo: Yahoo Finance

