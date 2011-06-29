HomeAway Prices IPO, $2 Billion Market Cap

HomeAway just priced its IPO at $27 a share, which works out to a market cap around $2 billion, and is at the top of the range.



HomeAway is the biggest vacation rental site and has been around for a while and is successful. However it’s threatened by potential disruption from the likes of Airbnb, which lets anyone rent their space. In the meantime, it looks like a nice exit.

Previously: Here’s What To Watch Out For In The HomeAway IPO →

