HomeAway Files For $230 Million IPO

The IPO is back, baby! Vacation rental service HomeAway just filed to raise $230 million through an IPO. We’d previously reported on the impending IPO and its risks here.



Some facts and figures from the company’s filing:

HomeAway has 500,000 listings in 145 countries.

2010 revenue was $167.9 million in 2010, with a net profit of $16.9 million.

Revenue is up 40% per cent; 2005 revenue was $8.4 million.

The company will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker AWAY.

(Via Statesman.com)

