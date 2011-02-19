HomeAway Planning $300 Million IPO

HomeAway.com, a vacation-rental site, has hired bankers for a $300 million IPO this year, Bloomberg reports.



HomeAway, which was founded in 2005, has raised $500 million and is reported to be doing really well. It’s being increasingly disrupted by sites like AirBnB, which let individual people rent out their homes. So given how high the markets are now and the clouds on the horizon, it seems like a good time to plan an IPO.

