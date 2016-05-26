Spend the night in the Eiffel Tower

Shutterstock.com Four lucky winners will spend the night in here.

Vacation rental website HomeAway is running a contest for four lucky travellers to win a night in an exclusive luxury apartment inside the Eiffel Tower. Following in the footsteps of rival vacation rental service Airbnb, who gave away a night inside a shark tank at the Paris Shark Aquarium earlier this year, HomeAway is running the contest to coincide with the

UEFA EURO 2016 soccer tournament, this June.

Four lucky winners (as well as five of their friends) will be able to spend a night in an apartment that will be set up on the first level observation deck of the Eiffel Tower, 300 feet in the air. The giveaway package also includes three additional nights in Paris at one of HomeAway’s more traditional lodgings.

The apartment design is being kept under wraps until June, but it will be a generous 2,000 square-foot space, with multiple bedrooms and a lounge area offering spectacular views of other Paris icons like the Grand Palais, Sacre Coeur, and the Arc de Triomphe.

Courtesy of HomeAway The Eiffel Tower Apartment will be officially unveiled in June.

To enter the contest, travellers must answer the question “What would you do if the HomeAway Eiffel Tower Apartment was all yours for a night?” on HomeAway.com. The contest is open through May 31 in the US, and through June 5 in Europe. Winners will be announced on June 10.

Users can also use the #EiffelTowerAllYours hashtag to help shape the final design of the luxury apartment.

Sadly, the Eiffel Tower Apartment won’t become a permanent lodging option in the City of Lights, but during the course of the UEFA EURO 2016 tournament HomeAway will host various events there in addition to the sleepovers.

