Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will go back to airing ‘Home Work’ only days after pulling the show over allegations of ruined homes

Candis and Andy Meredith’s “Home Work” will air on Magnolia Network after it was pulled last week.

The network pulled the show after some homeowners claimed the renovation work damaged their homes.

Magnolia’s president told Insider they believe the Merediths didn’t have “ill or malicious intent.”

Andy and Candis Meredith’s “Home Work” series will return to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network following a long week of controversy and headlines, the network’s president Allison Page confirmed to Insider.

The decision comes just days after “Home Work” was pulled from the lineup following allegations from multiple homeowners who said that the Merediths had damaged their homes in some cases and gone over renovation budgets by tens of thousands of dollars while filming the series.

“We strive to meet people with compassion, and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding,” Page said in a statement sent to Insider on Friday.

“Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories,” the statement read. “After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent.”

In the same statement, Page said the network was now committed to providing “appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with ‘Home Work’ fell short of our network’s standards.”

“While ‘Home Work’ will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand,” she added.

A spokesperson for the network confirmed to Insider that “Home Work” will air on the network again “within the next few weeks.”

The Merediths began filming ‘Home Work’ for the network in the fall of 2019. The show follows how they turned a 20,000-square-foot schoolhouse into their family home, as well as their renovation of local Utah homes.

The Magnolia Network launched on cable on January 5. That same day, Utah homeowner Aubrey Bennion posted an 18-post tale on Instagram detailing her experience with the Merediths on “Home Work.”

Bennion told Insider that the Merediths said they could renovate her kitchen in three weeks, deciding on a budget of $25,000 during the first taping of the show.

But Bennion said the process ended up taking five months and that the renovation cost her more than $39,000, with much of the extra money being used to fix issues from the renovation.

Following Bennion’s Instagram posts, two couples who had been featured on “Home Work” spoke out as well.

Teisha Satterfield Hawley wrote in an eight-post Instagram series that she and her husband Jeff had given the Merediths $45,000 to renovate their living space in four weeks. But after 10 weeks, Hawley said the renovation wasn’t close to being completed and that the Merediths told her they needed an additional $40,000 to finish the project.

Hawley told Insider that “the Magnolia name (as well as Chip and Jo’s)” had initially given her a “sense of safety and security” in working with the Merediths.

“There are many families and even businesses that have been harmed by these people,” she added. It all needs to be put to an end.”

Vienna and Rob Goates also wrote about their “Home Work” experience in 18 Instagram posts, writing that they gave the Merediths $50,000 for a $100,000 renovation in February 2020. The Goateses told Insider that the Merediths still had not begun working on their home by September 2020, so they decided to ask for their money back. They said Candis agreed to pay them back, but she kept delaying payments — even after the couple hired a lawyer.

The Merediths told Insider they still intend to pay the Goateses back, but they also denied many claims made by the couple — as well as by the Hawleys and Bennion.

“We have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy,” the couple said, adding that they “adamantly deny” they stole money from clients.

“It is true that we are sometimes left with outstanding balances, but we always pay, even if it takes some time for us to make arrangements.”

The Merediths also told Insider that they felt the homeowners were intending to “take us down” by speaking out on the same week that Magnolia Network launched. “We just wish they would have come to us before this two-year mark, when the network was launching,” Candis said. “And we really wish we could have worked it out.”

Bennion told Insider that she only decided to publicly share her story because she didn’t want anyone “to have to go through what I went through.”

“From my perspective, Candis and Andy were not interested in resolving the issues I brought to the table at the time of the project,” she said.

Jeff Hawley told Insider that he and Teisha’s decision to speak out “wasn’t about ruining anyone’s lives” and that ” the bullying behavior to Candis and Andy’s personal life needs to stop.”

“This was, however, about being heard and having people be held accountable for constant wrong-doings,” he added. “This isn’t just about project delays and a poor renovation experience. There are patterns of manipulation, dishonesty, and gross negligence here. We wanted to make sure all of our voices were heard and that those in power and influence aren’t able to continue taking advantage.”

