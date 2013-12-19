Check Out These 1990s Home Videos From The Real 'Wolf Of Wall Street'

CNN’s senior investigative producer Scott Zamost uncovered some home videos of the real life “Wolf Of Wall Street” during his hard partying days.

Jordan Belfort (a.k.a. “The Wolf”) is the author of a tell-all memoir chronicling his boozy, drug fuelled high-flying Wall Street lifestyle running a 90s-era boiler room Stratton Oakmont.

The book has been adapted into a movie directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio. It debuts on Christmas Day. You can check out a review here from Business Insider’s Linette Lopez.

In the meantime, CNN’s Zamost has a bunch of video clips of the real Belfort partying it up in the Hamptons and on his yacht. Belfort called it “Adult Disney Land for dysfunctional people.”

