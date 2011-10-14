REMINDER: The Weird Gambling Trend You Need To Know About Before You Bet On College Football Tonight

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Over the last five years, home teams are 50-29 against the spread on ESPN college football Thursday night games.Home underdogs are even better at 23-12.



Strange, but true.

Tonight’s ESPN game is USC-California. Cal is home, and they are a 3-point underdog (3.5 at some books).

So if you want to bet USC, beware.

We wrote about this trend a few weeks ago before the South Florida-Pittsburgh game. Pitt was a home underdog, and they promptly smashed USF 44-17.

Just a heads up.

