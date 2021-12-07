8 home trends from 2021 that need to disappear, according to interior designers

- Insider spoke to interior designers about the decor trends from 2021 they want to leave behind.
- They think retro looks from the ’90s and ’80s are overused.
- Accent walls, yellow paint, and maximalism should stay in 2021.
“I’m not a big fan of murals or wallpaper on just one wall,” Morse told Insider. “I prefer to cover the entire room in wallpaper.”
Rather than feeling fun and vintage, some trends from the 1990s that have made their way back into people’s homes just seem dated.
“Maybe because I owned a blow-up sofa, had rope-light accents, and walls plastered with photos of Leo and Freddie Prinze Jr., but this trend just makes me feel like I need to crack open YM and see what days of the month are best for my love life,” Wood said.
Home-decor trends in the 1980s included bold colors, clear lucite pieces, and geometric furniture.
“While I feel like that ‘Saved by the Bell’ style has its purpose in diners, it does not fit in with the aesthetic I ascribe to for elegant, timeless design for homes,” she said.
“With an influx of online estate sales, it seems everyone is layering and leaning into the more-is-more aesthetic,” she said. “I love a good statement collection, but be careful to avoid ‘theme’ decorating.”
It’s better to create balance in your home rather than filling every nook and cranny.
Morse will likely get her wish, as Wood previously told Insider earthy neutrals like “camel, taupe, cognac, rust, and sage” will replace one-dimensional hues like gray and white in 2022.
“Yellow was a big color this past year, and I just don’t love it,” she said.
But Griffin predicts people will gravitate toward yellow in the coming year, along with other “citrus” hues.
Woolsey says she doesn’t like word-based decor, as she thinks of it as “cheating.”
The experts instead prefer people use antiques and textured furniture to bring dynamic decor to their homes.
“I love the thought of continuing to shop local for used pieces versus sourcing everything brand-new,” Griffin said.