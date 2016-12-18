This is how everyone wants their home to look in 2017, according to Pinterest

Megan Willett
Acrylic nesting tables pottery barn teenPB TeenYou’re going to see lots of acrylic.

Just like personal style, home trends are fun to keep up with as they evolve year after year.

For 2017, Pinterest put together some of the top 10 home trends taking off on the site. The data gives you an inside look at decor styles that are starting to blow up.

From the new “it” colour to must-have items, keep reading to see the top home trends for 2017.

Searches for nightstands on Pinterest have increased 721% for 2017. One of the most popular pins involves DIY nightstands, like this crate design.

Shutterstock

Source: Pinterest

Marble wallpaper is another popular search, increasing 303%.

Murals Wallpaper

We like this green design from Murals Wallpaper, but Etsy also has some gorgeous designs, too.

Source: Pinterest

Hygge, pronounced 'hooga,' is a Danish concept of living simply. Searches on Pinterest increased by 285% for the term.

Shutterstock

Source: Pinterest

Indoor plants are popping up in lots of home decor boards, increasing in searches by 200%.

Shutterstock

Pinterest recommends the pothos plant, which is almost impossible to kill.

Source: Pinterest

Forget gold, copper is the new thing in metals, increasing in searches by 90%.

Gardeners.com

These copper and glass terrariums for plants were one of the top Pins on Pinterest.

Source: Pinterest

While Swedish-inspired white interiors have been popular as of late, navy and blue tones are on the upswing and have increased in searches by 80%.

Shutterstock

If a blue wall is too much for you, consider a navy couch or paint an accent table to make a statement.

Source: Pinterest

When it comes to comfort, searches for heated floors have increased 54%.

Shutterstock

Source: Pinterest

Wood tile is a pretty alternative to subway tile in your bathroom. It increased in search by 51% and can even be used to decorate your fireplace.

Shutterstock

Source: Pinterest

Acrylic pieces are once again popular, increasing on Pinterest's search by 50%.

PB Teen

Floating accent tables, trays, and frames are a cute way to try the trend without going overboard. We love these nesting tables from PB Teen.

Source: Pinterest

Last but not least, 'farmhouse style' is on the rise, increasing 40% in searches.

Magnolia Market

You can thank home decor icons like Joanna and Chip Gaines, whose store Magnolia Market is filled with rustic must-haves -- here are some of the best things you can buy there.

Source: Pinterest

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.