The most popular home styles of 2019, according to Google

Google just revealed its annual “Year in Search” trends for 2019, a detailed list of the top searches from users for the year broken down into categories, such as fashion or news.

One of the categories was “Home Style searches.”

The top 10 searched terms for home styles on Google in 2019 include well-known aesthetics like “farmhouse style,” “Art Deco style,” and “modern style homes.”

But some of the top terms were more surprising and specific, like “Cape Cod house style” and “Prairie style homes.”

“Farmhouse style” architecture and decor was the number one searched trend in 2019.

Aliyev Alexei Sergeevich/Getty Images ‘Farmhouse style’ was number one on Google’s list.

Farmhouse style was popular throughout the last decade, so it makes sense that it would be the most searched home term in the final year of the 2010s.

Common themes of the rustic and airy style are exposed paneling, white cabinetry and walls, vintage or repurposed furniture, and accessories in retro patterns like gingham or plaid.

Known for their symmetry, “colonial houses” were popular among Google users this year.

Melissa Ross/Getty Images ‘Colonial houses’ was number two on Google’s list.

Colonial homes are one of the most popular residential architectural styles in America – you probably recognise the symmetrical window arrangement from suburban neighbourhoods.

The style can be traced back to architecture built when America was under colonial rule in the 17th and 18th centuries, according to House Beautiful.

“Cape Cod house style” also made Google’s list, indicating people are interested in the niche, coastal aesthetic.

jhorrocks/Getty Images ‘Cape Cod house style’ was number three on Google’s list.

The defining characteristic of a Cape Cod home is a large, central fireplace, according to HGTV, as well as shingle siding.

“Spanish style house,” which stems from Spanish colonialism, was on the list.

Sean_Gao/Getty Images ‘Spanish style house’ was number four on Google’s list.

People often call Spanish-style houses “stucco houses” because of the plaster that is often used to build the homes’ exterior walls.

Clay, tiled roofing is another distinct characteristic of these homes.

As we enter the new roaring ’20s, a lot of people are Googling “Art Deco style.”

Pavel Vozmischev/Getty Images ‘Art Deco style’ was number five on Google’s list.

The geometric patterns and symmetrical layout that defined Art Deco is appealing to people 100 years after it was first popular in home decor.

Google-users were also searching for “Japanese style houses” in 2019.

Navamin keawmorakot/Getty Images ‘Japanese style house’ was number six on Google’s list.

Minimalism has been on the rise in the last few years, and the trend has its roots in Japanese architecture and decor, so it makes sense that a lot of people would be looking towards Japanese decor styles for inspiration.

“Craftsman style home” was among the most-searched house styles.

rSnapshotPhotos/Shutterstock ‘Craftsman style home’ was number seven on Google’s list.

Like colonial houses, craftsman homes are popular in the United States, and it’s likely you’ve seen many throughout your life.

The homes are known for having a classic shape, large porches with thick columns, and they’re often painted in a bright colour, according to Elle Decor.

“Transitional style,” which is a cousin to mid-century modern design, was a hit with Google users in 2019.

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images ‘Transitional style home’ was number eight on Google’s list.

Transitional style blends a classic backdrop with modern furniture.

For instance, this home features traditional moulding on a neutral-coloured wall, and it’s paired with a modern coffee table and couch, blending the two vibes together.

“Prairie-style homes,” which were made popular by Frank Lloyd Wright, was a trending search term in 2019.

Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock ‘Prairie-style home’ was number nine on Google’s list.

Prairie homes, which feature low roofs and a streamlined look, developed from Frank Lloyd Wright’s interest in simplicity and his dislike of architecture that mimicked that of other countries, according to his trust.

“Modern style” rounded out Google’s list, highlighting that people aren’t over the futuristic vibe.

Carlina Teteris/Getty Images ‘Modern style’ was number 10 on Google’s list.

Like modern art, modern design doesn’t mean contemporary. It’s actually specifically derived from a style that became popular in the mid-20th century.

Clean lines and natural wood finishes are defining characteristics of the style, as well as open concept floor plans, as House Beautiful points out.

