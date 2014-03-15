Home Soda Machine Sales Are Surging

Home soda machine sales increased 30% in 2013 compared to previous year, according to a study by The NPD Group.

During the same time period, sales of related products — such as syrups and bottles — more than doubled, the research firm found.

“The home soda category continues to appeal to consumers seeking convenient ways to customise beverages that range from plain seltzer to flavored options on demand, while also being friendly to their wallets and the environment,” Debra Mednick, executive director and home industry analyst for NPD, said in a release.

The surge in sales for related products is a sign that consumers are continuing to invest in and use the machines after their initial purchase, the firm said.

Dollar sales of CO2 carbonators jumped 230% in 2013 and dollar sales of mixes and syrups rose 83%, according to the study.

The best-selling home soda machine on the market is SodaStream, which runs between $US79.99 and $US199.95. Syrups and mixes typical cost under $US10 the machine’s 60-liter CO2 carbonators cost $US14.99 to $US29.99.

Coca-Cola is developing a competitor to the SodaStream in partnership with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, which makes the popular Keurig coffee machine.

