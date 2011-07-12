MLB Takes Another Crack At Live Streaming On Facebook

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Major League Baseball will live stream the Home Run Derby on its Facebook fan page tonight.This is a first for the Home Run Derby, but not a first in streaming through Facebook for the MLB. Earlier this year it tested out Facebook streaming for spring training games.



MLB CEO Bob Bowman said “tens of thousands” of people streamed the spring training games in an interview with All Things D earlier this year. He said it didn’t convert many streamers into paying customers, but it was mostly for promotional use anyway.

Which is why it makes sense to stream the Home Run Derby — it’s a promotional event for baseball. The Derby will also be streamed on MLB’s iOS and Android apps.

If you want to watch the event tonight, here is the link.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.