5 dermatologist-approved home remedies for acne, including putting crushed-up aspirin and green tea on your face

Home remedies for acne include tea tree oil, aspirin, zinc supplements, Manuka honey, and green tea.

Since aspirin is chemically related to salicylic acid, a common acne treatment, you can actually crush up 2-3 aspirin pills and mix them with water to apply to blemishes.

Applying diluted tea tree oil to your face can also lower the amount of acne-causing bacteria on the skin.

Acne is a common skin condition that can occur when your pores become clogged with oil and dead skin, or are infected by bacteria. As many as 85% of young adults between 12 and 24 in the US have acne.

There are medical treatments like prescription creams or pills for acne, but if you want to take care of acne at home, here are five home remedies you can try.

Tea tree oil for acne



Tea tree oil is an essential oil that is used widely for skincare.

It can be effective for acne because, “tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties, lowering levels of acne-causing bacteria on the skin,” says Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. By killing acne-causing bacteria, tea tree oil can help reduce skin inflammation and clear up pimples.

A review of 7 studies published in 2015 in the International Journal of Microbial Agents found that using a gel with 5% tea tree oil extract reduced the number of acne blemishes for people with mild to moderate acne. In nearly all the studies, participants applied tea tree gel to their faces twice per day for between 4 to 8 weeks.

The review also found that tea tree oil worked about as well as standard over the counter acne treatments including a 5% benzoyl peroxide solution and a 2% erythromycin gel.

How to use: While tea tree oil may help with acne, it can cause skin irritation. “Be cautious when using it and do not apply it in its pure form,” Zeichner says. “Instead, dilute out the tea tree oil in a carrier oil before applying to the pimple.”

One good carrier oil to try is jojoba oil, a natural oil that can help reduce inflammation symptoms like swelling and irritation. Combine 3-4 drops of tea tree oil with one teaspoon of jojoba oil and apply to your face.

Aspirin for acne



Aspirin is generally used as a pain reliever but you can crush it up into a paste to help treat acne. In fact, aspirin, also known as acetylsalicylic acid, is chemically related to salicylic acid, a common treatment for acne.

Like salicylic acid, aspirin has strong anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce the swelling and redness caused by inflammation. “However, aspirin does not have the same oil removing and exfoliating effects as salicylic acid,” Zeicher says.

Although salicylic acid may be ideal, experts say that aspirin is helpful if you don’t have any stronger treatments on hand.

How to use: To use aspirin for acne, crush up 2-3 aspirin pills and mix the powder with water until it forms a paste. Apply this paste to any blemishes, let it sit for about 10-15 minutes, and then rinse your skin with water.

Zinc supplements for acne



Taking zinc supplements may also help treat acne. This is because zinc has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce redness. Zinc can also decrease how much oil your skin produces, which may be especially helpful for people with naturally oily skin.

Zinc also brings down inflammation and can help calm your skin. “While the mechanism is unclear, it is thought that it exerts general anti-inflammatory effects on the skin,” Zeichner says. Read more about the other health benefits that zinc is good for.

How to use: You can find zinc supplements over the counter, but make sure to keep your intake in a healthy range. The National Institutes of Health recommend that you should get between 8-11 mg of zinc per day and you should not take in more than 40 mg per day.

Manuka honey for acne



Honey has long been used as a remedy for skin ailments because of its wound-healing properties. Though not all honeys are equally effective.

Manuka honey, a particular type of honey produced from plants in Australia and New Zealand, has been especially recognised for its medical benefits. Though more research is needed, experts say that Manuka honey may help heal acne outbreaks.

One reason Manuka honey may help is that it has strong antibacterial properties. All types of honey are antibacterial, but not all are created equal – more potent types of honey, like Manuka, can be as much as 100 times more effective in fighting bacteria than other honey types.

Manuka honey is also anti-inflammatory and has been shown to help with wound healing. It may also help reduce pain, which could especially help with those painful, under the skin blemishes.

How to use: To use Manuka honey, take a small amount and either directly dab it onto blemishes or mix with water to create a thinner solution you can spread over skin. Just keep in mind that Manuka honey can be expensive, so this may not be the cheapest option.

Green tea for acne



It’s well known that drinking green tea has many health benefits, but research suggests that putting green tea on your skin may also be beneficial. This is because green tea contains chemicals called polyphenols that can kill bacteria and reduce inflammation.

A review of six studies published in 2017 in the journal Antioxidants found that putting lotion with 2% to 5% green tea extract on your skin reduced the amount of oil the skin produces and cut down the number and severity of blemishes.

How to use: You can find skin products with green tea extract over the counter, but in a pinch, you can also try using regular green tea directly on your skin. To do this, make a pot of green tea and once it has cooled, use a cloth or cotton swab to apply the green tea to any areas of acne.

When to see a doctor



Home remedies may appeal to people who don’t want to use prescription products, but they’re not as effective as traditional acne medications, Zeichner says.

If you have more severe acne, you should consult with a doctor before doing any treatments on your own, as acne can damage skin and leave scars. “It is important to treat acne early and effectively to prevent what could turn out to permanent marks on the face,” Zeichner says.

“If home remedies are not helping after 2-4 weeks, it is important to visit a dermatologist for professional help,” Zeichner says.

