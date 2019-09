Nice interactive chart in the NYT, in an article that is surprisingly realistic:



“Even as new figures show house prices have risen for three consecutive months, concerns are growing that the real estate market will be severely tested this winter. Artificially low interest rates and a governm…

Continue reading at Big Picture ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.