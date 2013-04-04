Home Prices Soar At The Fastest Rate In 7 Years

CoreLogic’s home price index improved 10.2 per cent in February, the largest year-over-year change in seven years.
Nevada led all states, with prices increasing 10.3 per cent in February.
Arizona and California were No. 2 and No. 3, and Phoenix and L.A. were first and second among large cities.
Here’s the national chart:
CoreLogicAnd the full map — the darker the state, the worse off it is.
Finally, here’s the list of top cities:
Lookin’ good.
