Home Prices Soar At The Fastest Rate In 7 Years

CoreLogic’s home price index improved 10.2 per cent in February, the largest year-over-year change in seven years.



Nevada led all states, with prices increasing 10.3 per cent in February.

Arizona and California were No. 2 and No. 3, and Phoenix and L.A. were first and second among large cities.

Here’s the national chart:

CoreLogicAnd the full map — the darker the state, the worse off it is.

Finally, here’s the list of top cities:

Lookin’ good.

