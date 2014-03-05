CoreLogic: Home Prices Rose For The 23rd Straight Month

Home prices (including distressed sales) climbed 12% year-over-year in January, according to the latest CoreLogic home price report. This is the 23rd straight month of annual home price gains.

Month-over-month, home prices were up 0.9%.

Ex-distressed sales (short sales and real estate owned transactions) home prices were up 9.8% on the year and 0.7% on the month.

“Polar vortices and a string of snow storms did not manage to weaken house price appreciation in January,” Mark Fleming, chief economist at CoreLogic said in a press release. “The last time January month-over-month and year-over-year price appreciation was this strong was at the height of the housing bubble in 2006.”

Here are some details from the report:

The peak-to-current decline in national home prices, from April 2006 to January 2014, was 17.3%. Ex-distressed transactions this was down 13.3%.

Including distressed sales home prices climbed the most in Nevada, up 22.2%. California, Oregon, Michigan, and Georgia rounded off the top five. Home prices only fell in Mississippi, where they were down 0.3%.

Ex-distressed sales home prices were up the most in Nevada, up 17.2%. California, Florida, Arizona, and Oregon rounded off the top five. Ex-distressed sale no states saw home prices fall.

The CoreLogic Pending home price index suggests that home prices will rise 12.5% on a YoY basis in February, and 0.7% on the month.

Here’s a trajectory of home prices including and excluding distressed homes since January 2002:

