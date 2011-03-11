CoreLogic: House Prices Declined 2.5% In January, Prices At New Post-Bubble Low

Notes: CoreLogic reports the year-over-year change. The headline for this post is for the change from December to January 2011. The CoreLogic HPI is a three month weighted average of November, December and January and is not seasonally adjusted (NSA).

From CoreLogic: CoreLogic® Home Price Index Shows Year-Over-Year Decline for Sixth Straight Month



CoreLogic … January Home Price Index (HPI) which shows that home prices in the U.S. declined for the sixth month in a row. According to the CoreLogic HPI, national home prices, including distressed sales, declined by 5.7 per cent in January 2011 compared to January 2010 after declining by 4.7 per cent in December 2010 compared to December 2009. Excluding distressed sales, year-over-year prices declined by 1.6 per cent in January 2011 compared to January 2010 and by 3.2 per cent in December 2010 compared to December 2009. Distressed sales include short sales and real estate owned (REO) transactions. The January data shows home prices continuing to slide. Mark Fleming, chief economist with CoreLogic, said, “A number of factors continue to dampen any recovery in the housing market. Negative equity, which limits the mobility of homeowners, weak demand and the overhang of shadow inventory all continue to exert downward pressure on housing prices. We are looking out for renewed demand in the coming months as the spring buying season gets underway to hopefully reduce the downward pressure.”

Click on graph for larger image in graph gallery.

This graph shows the national CoreLogic HPI data since 1976. January 2000 = 100.

The index is down 5.7% over the last year, and off 32.8% from the peak.

This is the sixth straight month of year-over-year declines, and the seventh straight month of month-to-month declines. The index is now 1.6% below the previous post-bubble low set in March 2009, and I expect to see further new post-bubble lows for this index over the next few months.

